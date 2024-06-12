Maharashtra: VHP Opposes State Govt's ₹10 Cr Grant To State Wakf Board, Terms It 'Appeasement'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new office of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board in Mumbai on November 8, 2023 | X | ANI

Mumbai: Close on the heels of RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda giving a tough talk to the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), an affiliate of the Sangh, has come out openly against the Maha Yuti government led by the BJP in Maharashtra.

The Konkan "prant" secretary of the VHP Mohan Salekar on Tuesday slammed the state government for "strengthening" the state wakf board by allocating Rs 10 crores. He said the VHP was totally opposed to this grant. He said the Maha Yuti government was doing what even the Congress government did not do. He said this was nothing but appeasement of one religious community.

Salekar said during the election campaign BJP leaders proclaimed loudly that they are opposed to the grant of any benefit or reservation based on religion and on the other hand the party was surreptitiously encouraging fundamentalist mentality. "This will never be tolerated," he emphasised.

Salekar warned that if the decision to financiallly assist the wakf board was not recalled, then the Maha Yuti parties will have to face the wrath of Hindus in the upcoming elections to local bodies and the assembly. In private many BJP members were in agreement with the demand of the VHP.

"The allegation levelled by the VHP is serious and the government, specially deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should take note of it. Else there will be big problem during the elections," a party office-bearer observed. The message sent by the VHP is that it cannot be taken for granted by the BJP leadership.

The party is already upset that the government has granted permission for a Muslim graveyard not far from the ancient Shiva temple in Ambernath. There have been several agitations on this issue by Hindu outfits, but in vain. The general feeling among RSS cadres is that many BJP leaders do not take time out to meet them.