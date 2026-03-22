Maharashtra: Veteran BJP Leader Datta Meghe Passes Away At 89; 'Great Loss For Vidarbha,' Says Nitin Gadkari | X @anjaya1905

Nagpur: Veteran BJP leader Datta Meghe passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 89, his close aide and former Nagpur deputy mayor Raghunath Malikar said.

Meghe is the father of Hingna MLA Sameer Meghe and former MLC Sagar Meghe.

About Datta Meghe

Datta Meghe was a four-time Congress Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, Ramtek and Wardha and was also Rajya Sabha member between 2002 and 2008. He was part of the Sharad Pawar-led (undivided) NCP when it was formed in 1999 and was a state minister.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters and grandchildren.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Meghe was a like an elder brother and the news of his passing away was heart-breaking.

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"My heartfelt tribute to him. With Dattabhau's passing, the political and social spheres of Vidarbha have suffered a great loss. Such a leader with a generous heart, broad and pure mind, will not come again. Dattabhau's contributions to the educational and medical fields in Vidarbha are noteworthy and significant," he said.

From Gadchiroli to Melghat, in the tribal areas, Meghe made utmost efforts to improve the health of tribal brethren through free medical camps, Gadkari said, adding that at Sawangi Meghe, he provided free medical treatment to the poor.

"To provide higher education opportunities to the youth of Vidarbha, he created educational institutions. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and everyone to recover from this grief," the Union minister said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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