Maharashtra: VBA To Launch 'Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra' On Reservation Issues Starting July 25

VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar | FPJ

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will hold the 'Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra' on the reservation issue in parts of Maharashtra from July 25, party chief Prakash Ambedkar said.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, Ambedkar demanded that the Kunbi caste certificates issued without the people applying for it be cancelled and political parties clear their stand on the reservation issue.

He also claimed the demand for the implementation of the “sage soyare” (blood relatives) notification amounted to “adulteration” of the quota and courts have given decisions against it earlier.

“There are two groups in the state in the form of OBCs versus Marathas. The OBC leaders have a fear over the outcome of this issue. A way out is not possible till parties of the rich Maratha community like the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and also the BJP do not clear their stand,” Ambedkar said.

He said the OBC leaders have endorsed the VBA's stand on the quota matter and stressed the need to create awareness about the issue among people in villages.

Read Also Maharashtra: VBA Opposes Plan To Install Smart Meters In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The VBA chief said the 'Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra', which will traverse through different villages, will begin on July 25 after his visit to his grandfather Dr BR Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' in Mumbai and social reformer Jyotiba Phule's residence in Pune