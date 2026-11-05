Maharashtra Urban Development Department Reiterates Directions On Regulation 33(11), Developers Hope Move Will End Uncertainty | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Urban Development (UD) Department has reiterated that Regulation 33(11) of DCPR-2034 is self-explanatory and that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) should process proposals under it in accordance with government directions issued on October 15, 2024. The November 2 communication has raised hopes among developers that the prolonged uncertainty over the regulation's implementation may end.

BMC Raises Jurisdictional Concerns

The issue arose after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) objected to the SRA approving schemes under Regulation 33(11), particularly on non-slum plots. In a letter dated July 22, 2026, the BMC Commissioner sought directions to ensure compliance with the October 2024 government directives and requested that the regulation be brought under the civic body's jurisdiction.

In its September 2 response, the SRA maintained that Regulation 33(11) was earlier Regulation 33(14)(D) under DCR 1991 and was carried forward into DCPR-2034. It also cited provisions concerning permanent transit camps, prescribed premiums and charges, and limits on plot amalgamation.

UD Department Reiterates Earlier Directions

The UD Department has now reiterated that proposals should be processed in line with the October 2024 directions. It has not issued a fresh order on the BMC's jurisdictional demand. Industry representatives, however, interpret the communication as a signal that the SRA may continue processing 33(11) schemes, while the BMC handles proposals under Regulation 33(20)(B).

SRA figures show that 32,337 Project Affected People (PAP) tenements have been generated through 522 approved schemes, with 6,604 handed over. Mumbai's requirement is estimated at 50,000 project-affected tenements currently and 2.2 lakh under the Development Plan, according to the August 19, 2024 government resolution.

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Developers Welcome Regulatory Clarity

Ar. Shantanoo V. Rane, Chairman, Roswalt Realty: “Regulation 33(11) has been implemented successfully by SRA for many years now. In Mumbai, many slum and non-slum plots are clustered together. When 33(11) is undertaken on non-slum plots, the ability to amalgamate them with slum schemes, with SRA as the sanctioning authority for both, makes it easier for developers to process their proposals and leads to faster generation of PTCs. With this clarity, we hope SRA will continue to deliver under 33(11) with renewed clarity and endeavour.”

Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, said: “Regulation 33(11) has been implemented successfully for many years, and we expect that to continue. Continuity and clarity are essential to our business. With the Urban Development Department’s communication, we hope all of us can now move forward.”

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Boman Irani, Chairman, Rustomjee, said: “Regulation 33(11) has delivered a large number of transit tenements that the city needs for its infrastructure and rehabilitation projects. We welcome the clarity from the Urban Development Department. Developers need a predictable process.”

Amit Thacker, Managing Director, SD Corp Holdings: “Regulation 33(11) has been running successfully for years, further, the government has also introduced a new regulation 33(20)(B) with a similar objective. The two can run in tandem and give developers a choice of where to process their proposals, with both leading to the creation of PTCs. We hope SRA and BMC will each process their own schemes, and that this helps get more tenements built, faster.”

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