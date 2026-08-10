Maharashtra: Uran Villagers To Hold All-Party Hunger Strike On Independence Day Over 40-Year JNPA Rehabilitation Delay

Uran residents have announced an all-party hunger strike outside the JNPA Administrative Building on August 15 over their long-pending rehabilitation demands | AI Generated Representational Image

Uran, August 10, 2026: Residents of Hanuman Koliwada and Navi Sheva in Uran, who claim to have been awaiting rehabilitation for nearly four decades after losing their land, homes and traditional livelihoods for the development of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) project, have announced an all-party hunger strike on August 15.

The villagers will stage the protest outside the JNPA Administrative Building from 8 am on Independence Day, demanding that their long-pending rehabilitation be completed and what they termed "fake and erroneous" orders issued in the matter be cancelled.

Meeting At Navi Sheva

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Shri Shanteshwari Temple in Navi Sheva on Sunday (August 9). Residents said they had exhausted their patience after years of assurances and were now prepared to intensify their agitation until a concrete resolution was reached.

The agitation has also received support from across the political spectrum, with local leaders and workers from the Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and other parties expected to participate in the hunger strike.

Villagers Raise Questions

"India gained independence 79 years ago, but why is our rehabilitation still pending?" the villagers asked, appealing to residents to participate in the protest in large numbers.

The villagers have demanded cancellation of the two disputed orders, justice for families displaced by the JNPA project and complete rehabilitation of all affected residents.

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Pressure On Authorities

With the issue having remained unresolved for nearly 40 years, the proposed Independence Day agitation is expected to put renewed pressure on the JNPA administration and the authorities concerned.

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