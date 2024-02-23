Maharashtra: Unsatisfied With Verbal Assurances, Resident Doctors To Continue Indefinite Strike

Representative Image

Mumbai, February 24: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will continue with their indefinite strike across all the government hospitals, which was started on February 22 at 5pm. On the first day of the strike on Thursday, Despite the strike, the patients' services were not hampered but the number of outpatient departments had reduced.

Dr Abhijit Hegle, president, MARD said that the meeting was scheduled with the higher authorities of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to discuss resident doctors' demands and to call off the strike. However, the meeting output was not in their favour as again verbal assurances were given, which shows the state of mind of the government for not fulfilling the demands.

Doctors Unsatisfied With Verbal Assurances:

“All members of Central MARD representing the government medical colleges across Maharashtra, including presidents and general secretaries of individual colleges were present in person and digitally. The Authority yet again gave us verbal assurances and we were told to call off the strike. This was done despite us reiterating to the government that repeated verbal assurances with non-execution of promises has created a serious sense of distrust among the resident doctors,” he said.

Dr Hegle further said every time they are being fooled by the government but this time they decided to be firm with their decision of continuing indefinite strike.

Agitation To Continue:

“All members and resident doctors unequivocally voted to continue the strike citing the government’s failure to fulfil our demands despite frequent verbal assurances. With the collective and unanimous decision of all members, Central MARD has decided to continue with the strike until our legitimate demands of hostel accommodation, stipend regularization and stipend hike are met,” read a statement issued by MARD.

However, they are also apologetic for the hampered patient care during the strike, and all emergency services will remain functional during the strike. “Government has to bear the responsibility for patient care being hampered due to strike across the state-run colleges,” the statement read further.

Meanwhile, patients coming to government hospitals did not have to face difficulties as the professors and heads of respective departments were roped in on behalf of resident doctors who were on strike.

Patient Raju Pal who had come to Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy Hospital to get his injured leg treated, said, “I did not have any clue that doctors are on strike. A doctor examined me and took x-rays and applied crude plaster to my injuries,” Pal said. Similarly many patients were not aware of the ongoing strike but did not have to return without treatment. According to the patients admitted to the ward, the doctor took morning rounds and checked patients.