Maharashtra: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve to flag off Dhule-Dadar special express train

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, the Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India will flag off the Dhule-Dadar Special Express train service from Dhule railway station at 11.00 am on Saturday 29.04.2023.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare; Girish Mahajan, the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Medical Education, Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister, Dhule; Pratibha Chaudhari, Mayor, Dhule; Dr. Subhash Bhamare, MP, Dhule; Unmesh Patil, MP, Jalgaon; Shah Farooque Anwar, MLA, Dhule; Shri Mangesh Chavan, MLA; Kunal Patil, MLA; Suhas Kande, MLA, Nandgaon will be present on the occasion as Guests of Honour.



The 01125 inaugural service will depart Dhule at 11.00 hrs and will arrive Dadar at 18.05 hrs same day. Regular services will run as Train no. 01066/01065 Dhule-Dadar-Dhule Special Express (Tri-Weekly).



Benefits:

• Dhule is well known for purest ‘milk and ghee’ production, maximum cultivable land and production of groundnut, foremost in agro-based industries, and leader in wind power generation. This train will connect Dhule with the Commercial Capital of India.

• This train will provide an economic, affordable and fast mode of transportation thereby reducing road congestion.

• The train will greatly benefit farmers, traders, students and daily commuters.



Detailed Timings of regular services of 01066/01065 Dhule-Dadar-Dhule Special Express:



01065 will depart Dadar every Sunday, Monday and Friday at 16.15 hrs and arrive Dhule at 23.35 hrs same day with effect from 30.04.2023.



01066 will depart Dhule every Monday, Tuesday and Saturday at 06.30 hrs and arrive Dadar at 13.15 hrs same day with effect from 01.05.2023.



Composition: 1 AC Chair Car, 8 Second Class Seating and 2 General Second Class cum Guard’s Brake Vans.



Halts: Shirud, Jamdha, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Lasalgaon, Niphad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan and Thane.