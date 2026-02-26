 Maharashtra: Unidentified Group Damages Protected Maheshwar Temple In Jalgaon During Filming Of Reels; FIR Lodged
Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, registered an FIR against five unidentified individuals for damaging the protected Maheshwar Temple in Jalgaon while filming social media reels. Videos show torches and flammable liquids used inside the sanctum, causing burn marks and smoke damage. The ASI has sought account details from social media platforms for investigation.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Unidentified Group Damages Protected Maheshwar Temple In Jalgaon During Filming Of Reels; FIR Lodged | Chat GPT (Representational Image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have registered a case against five unidentified persons for allegedly endangering a protected monument in Maharashtra's Jalgaon by lighting torches and using flammable substances to film reels inside the premises, officials said on Thursday.

The action followed videos that surfaced on social media, purportedly showing a group of five to six unidentified individuals filming inside the Maheshwar Temple at Patnadevi, a site protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, they said.

When the ASI staff inspected the monument, black spots (due to smoke) and burn damage were found on the temple floor and pillars, a police official said.

Based on a complaint by an ASI employee, the Chalisgaon rural police registered an FIR on February 17 against five unidentified persons using several Instagram accounts on charges of damaging and misusing the monument, he said.

"We have written a letter to the social media platform seeking the related profile information," the official told PTI.

The temple is part of the protected Patnadvi and Maheshwar temple complex, known for its Hemadpanthi style of architecture, which uses star-shaped ground plans, intricate stone carving and dry masonry (construction without mortar), using interlocking black basalt stone slabs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

