Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:53 AM IST

Maharashtra: Two men commit suicide in Parbhani following 'harassment' by moneylenders

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Two men committed suicide at Sonpeth town in Parbhani district of Maharashtra after allegedly facing harassment from moneylenders, police said on Wednesday.

A offense was registered at Sonpeth police station on Tuesday night, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Ritesh (42) and Sunil Parve (21).

The duo allegedly ended life by consuming poison in a field on Monday.

Parve mentioned in a suicide note written on his hand that they had borrowed Rs 10,000 from three persons who were harassing them for repayment.

"An offense has been registered under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide)," said inspector Pradeep Kakde. Probe is on, he added.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 09:53 AM IST
