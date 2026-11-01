Maharashtra: Two Killed As Speeding Container Truck Plunges From Jalna Flyover Onto Dhaba | VIDEO | X

A speeding container truck broke through the railing of a flyover and crashed onto a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Jalna, killing two people. The incident took place late at night, with no casualties reported at the eatery below.

Truck crashes onto roadside eatery

The accident occurred on Saturday, October 31, at around 11 PM on the flyover connecting Nutan Vasahat to the Shani Mandir area. The container truck was travelling from Ambad Chaufuli towards Nutan Vasahat when it reportedly lost control, broke through the flyover railing and fell onto Ekta Dhaba below.

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According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anant Kulkarni, police personnel immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Two occupants succumb to injuries

The two people travelling in the truck sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital. However, they later succumbed to their injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Kulkarni said, “A container truck met with an accident. It was travelling from Ambad Chaufuli towards Nutan Vasahat over the flyover. While crossing, it fell off the bridge, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. As soon as we received information about the incident, PSI Shewale, who was on patrol, immediately reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. At the time of rescue, the injured persons were still conscious/alive, but they succumbed to their injuries after being brought to the hospital. The damaged vehicle is still lying here at the spot. So far, there are no reports of any further casualties, and we hope there are no additional losses.”

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Identities yet to be confirmed

The officer further said that the deceased were suspected to be the driver and cleaner of the container truck. However, their identities had not yet been confirmed.

He added that no one was present at the roadside eatery when the truck crashed, as the establishment closes by 11 pm, preventing further casualties.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. Further details regarding the deceased and the vehicle are awaited.

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