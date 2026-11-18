The expanded programme aims to strengthen livestock feed supplies through fodder cultivation on farms and community land | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Facing the possibility of a severe fodder shortage amid deficient and uneven rainfall, the Maharashtra government has decided to promote fodder cultivation under the Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme, now aligned with the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin) scheme.

The decision will allow fodder cultivation on both individual beneficiaries' farms and public or community land. Seven additional fodder crops have been brought under the scheme to increase the availability of green and dry fodder for livestock.

Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale announced the decision while interacting with the media at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The move comes amid concerns that rainfall deficits and uneven distribution during 2026, coupled with a decline in kharif crop production and the possibility of reduced sowing during the rabi season, could adversely affect fodder availability for livestock.

Seven Additional Fodder Crops Included

The seven additional crops included under the scheme are maize, sorghum, pearl millet, Napier grass, lucerne, multi-cut sorghum and multi-cut pearl millet.

Cultivation of various improved varieties of these crops has also been permitted, in addition to fodder crops and fodder-bearing trees already covered under an earlier government resolution.

Gogawale said two activities — community fodder cultivation and fodder cultivation for individual beneficiaries — have been included under the livelihood-related infrastructure category among the 375 permissible works under the VB-G RAM G scheme. This will enable farmers and village communities to undertake fodder production through employment guarantee works.

Focus On Low-Water, Multiple-Harvest Varieties

The government will prioritise varieties that require less water, mature within a shorter period and allow multiple harvests. Seeds can be procured from institutions such as Mahabeej, the National Seeds Corporation, KRIBHCO, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

The Animal Husbandry Department's district- and taluka-level officials have been directed to recommend suitable crop varieties after considering local climatic conditions, soil type, sustainable irrigation availability and crop duration.

Three Departments To Oversee Implementation

Implementation will be jointly undertaken by the Animal Husbandry Department, Agriculture Department and gram panchayats. Designated officials from the respective departments will be responsible for granting technical and administrative approvals.

The government has also laid down conditions to ensure that the scheme remains employment-oriented. Machinery cannot be used for activities that can be undertaken through manual labour. Further, fodder cultivation cannot be sanctioned again under the same scheme on land where such work has already been undertaken.

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Beneficiary selection, work planning, social audits and compliance with prescribed financial limits will be mandatory. Officials of the implementing agencies will also be responsible for regularly supervising the cultivation works.

Gogawale said the initiative would help strengthen fodder availability for livestock during drought conditions while generating additional employment opportunities in rural areas through the employment guarantee scheme.

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