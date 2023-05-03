Maharashtra: Tukaram Mundhe transferred to Mantralaya in bureaucratic reshuffle

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe |

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced transfers of 10 senior bureaucrats. Tukaram Mundhe, the upright and hence controversial officer who had been kept ‘waiting’ for the past five months has been finally brought to Mantralaya in Mumbai, though on a post in a department of comparatively lesser importance. He has been brought in as secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department.

Among other appointments, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp) at the Revenue and Forest Department Dr Nitin Kareer has now been posted as additional chief secretary (finance) of the Finance Department.

Additional Chief Secretary of Civil Aviation and State Excise Department Milind Mhaiskar has been posted as additional chief secretary (1), Public Health Department.

MAHATRANSCO CMD DT Waghmare has been posted as principal secretary (A&S) of the Home Department, while Assistant Municipal Commissioner of BMC Dr Sanjeev Kumar has been posted as CMD of MAHATRANSCO.

Shravan Hardikar, who was transferred without any posting on April 14 after blowing whistle on illegal registration of over 10,000 properties as inspector general of registration, has been posted as assistant commissioner, BMC.

Radhika Rastogi, has been posted as principal secretary, Minority Development Department, Mantralaya.

G Sreekanth, joint commissioner, State Tax, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has been posted as municipal commissionerof the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation, while Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar municipal commissioner, has been posted as jointcommissioner, State Tax, at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

P Siva Sankar, director, textile, Nagpur has been posted as CEO, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.