Maharashtra: Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Expands Food Safety Drive To Schools, Festivals, Pharmacies & Food Outlets; Warns Violators Of Stringent Action

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | X - @BaluGorade

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Wednesday warned that food-safety and hygiene violations will invite action across the state, whether detected in schools, pharmacies, manufacturing units, wholesale businesses, food establishments or even during religious festivals where food is distributed to devotees. The warning comes as the FDA intensifies its statewide enforcement drive against violations.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Mundhe said the department was expanding its scrutiny across different sectors and would take action wherever violations were detected.

“We are taking action in schools. You may have seen that a few days ago, the FDA Maharashtra issued an order regarding the implementation of a balanced diet in schools,” Mundhe said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "We are taking action in schools. You may have seen that a few days ago, the FDA Maharashtra issued an order regarding the implementation of a balanced diet in schools. We first decided on… pic.twitter.com/gmojbkpxMY — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

FDA focus on nearly 68,000 schools

Mundhe said FDA officials had also held a meeting with officers from the School Education Department as part of efforts to promote healthier food environments for students. He said nearly 68,000 schools across Maharashtra fall under the initiative aimed at ensuring balanced diets and healthier lifestyles among students.

The FDA is also focusing on preventing the sale of addictive or prohibited substances near school premises.

According to Mundhe, parents and teachers have responded positively to efforts aimed at providing healthier food to students and keeping addictive substances away from schools.

Permanent SOP for food during festivals

Mundhe also announced a permanent Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing food businesses and food distribution during festivals.

The framework will apply throughout the year and cover festivals across religions and regions rather than being restricted to a particular celebration.

“It covers festivals of every religion and every region. Since this is a standing order for festivals, the entire process will be carried out from 21 days before the festival until 30 days after the festival. Our office will be responsible for taking action regarding food business operators operating during the festival season,” Mundhe said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "In Maharashtra, instead of looking at this on a year-to-year basis, we have issued a permanent Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for one full year covering the festival season. It covers… pic.twitter.com/DQr2RlJW7G — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

The move comes during major festivals such as Ganeshotsav, when mandals and organisations frequently organise bhandaras and distribute food or prasad to large numbers of devotees.

Mundhe warned that organisations, groups and food business operators found violating food-safety regulations or distributing food considered unsafe for consumption could face stringent action.

Over 900 licences suspended

The FDA chief said enforcement was also continuing against pharmacies, drug manufacturers, wholesalers, dealers, blood centres and establishments operating in the cosmetics sector.

“It is our responsibility and role to implement the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. So far, more than 900 licences have been suspended, whether those of pharmacies, manufacturers, blood centres or other establishments, including those in the cosmetics sector,” Mundhe said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "The drug sector also comes under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, we keep a close watch on pharmacies, manufacturers, wholesalers and dealers. We conduct sampling as… pic.twitter.com/PzyS1GivFW — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

He explained that drug samples are collected and examined before action is initiated in relevant cases.

According to Mundhe, the FDA has also cancelled manufacturers' licences in some major cases. Depending on the nature of the violation, action can be taken against an individual product or against the company concerned.

Mumbai food outlets face FDA action

Mundhe's warning comes amid intensified action against food establishments in Mumbai over alleged food-safety and hygiene violations.

Reports said licences of several establishments were suspended following inspections, including a restaurant operating inside the Royal Western India Turf Club at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mirari on St Dominic Road in Bandra West, Gurukrupa Dairy Products in Malad East and Dreamer Hospitality Pvt Ltd in Bandra West.

The actions are part of the FDA's broader enforcement campaign targeting food safety, hygiene standards and regulatory compliance across Maharashtra.

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