Maharashtra: Trucks collide, 1 dead, traffic hit for 2 hours on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Palghar: Two container trucks collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar's Vasai area on Sunday leading to the death of the driver of one of the vehicles, police said.

The incident happened in Sassoon Navghar area at 6am and items from from both vehicles got strewn across the busy highway, leading to traffic stalling there for a couple of hours, an official said.

Driver Surjeet Singh (45) died while the second driver has been hospitalised, he said.