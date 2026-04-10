Maharashtra Tribal Minister Visits Katkari Settlement In Panvel, Reviews Land Rights And Welfare Schemes |

Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ashok Uike on Wednesday visited a Katkari settlement in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area and held a review meeting with officials, focusing on land ownership issues and implementation of welfare schemes for tribal communities.

The visit was centred around Plot No. 538A, where members of the Katkari community have raised concerns over ownership rights.

Accompanied by Mayor Nitin Patil and Thane Tribal Development Department Additional Commissioner Gopichand Kadam, the minister inspected the site and took stock of the situation from officials of the revenue department and the civic body.

He also interacted with residents at the local community hall, where he heard grievances and assured appropriate action.

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A meeting was later held at the PMC headquarters, attended by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and officials from the tribal development and revenue departments. During the meeting, Mayor Patil indicated that the civic body would take a positive decision regarding the land ownership issue.

Chitale informed that 116 proposals under the Shabari Gharkul Yojana have been submitted for tribal beneficiaries and said efforts are underway to ensure that all eligible families receive benefits of various government schemes within the next three months. Officials also reviewed the status of 1,680 tribal families across 20 settlements in the PMC jurisdiction.

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