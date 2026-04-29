Maharashtra Tribal Minister Ashok Uike Orders Revision Of Job Ad After ST Reservation Omitted; 151 Defunct Posts Revived

Maharashtra Tribal Minister Ashok Uike | X @drashokuike_mla

Mumbai: In a swift intervention, Maharashtra’s Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike has directed officials to revise a recruitment advertisement issued by the Tribal Development Department after it failed to include reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Nashik ad for watchman posts had no ST reservation

The issue came to light after the Nashik Tribal Development Commissionerate released an advertisement for watchman posts without earmarking any positions for the ST category. Taking serious note, the minister convened an urgent virtual meeting on April 28 with senior officials, including the commissioner and department secretary, and instructed them to withdraw and reissue the advertisement in accordance with the government resolution dated November 20, 2025.

Following these directions, a corrigendum will be issued to correct the omission and ensure fair representation for tribal candidates, addressing concerns of injustice.

151 defunct Group D posts revived as one-time special measure

Additionally, in a significant move, the department has decided to revive 151 Group D posts that had previously been classified as defunct. These positions will now be filled as a one-time special measure, primarily to accommodate heirs of victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The revised recruitment process will include reservations for ST candidates, ensuring that no eligible applicant is deprived of opportunities. Minister Uike also appealed to the public not to believe in rumours, assuring that the government is committed to protecting the rights of tribal communities.

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