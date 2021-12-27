e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:31 PM IST

Maharashtra: Tribal Development Minister KC Padvi, BJP legislator Sameer Meghe test COVID-19 positive

Sanjay Jog
KC Padvi | ANI

Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister and Congress leader KC Padvi and BJP legislator Sameer Meghe were among others who were detected COVID-19 positive during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

Over 50 people visiting the Maharashtra Legislature have been tested positive after their RT-PCR tests. The winter session will conclude on December 28.

Maharashtra has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases. The state, which used to report 600 to 700 cases per day, has increased to 1,600 plus. There are 10,000 active cases as on date in the state.

The number of active cases doubled in the last 20 days and have tripled only in the last 6 days in the state. The health department has predicted that the cases are expected to further increase by mid-January.

