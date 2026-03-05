Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Unions To Withdraw Strike Over E-Challan System

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday appealed to transport unions across the state to withdraw their proposed strike over issues related to the e-challan system, transport taxes and toll charges.

Speaking outside the Vidhan Bhavan over the protest call given by transporters, Sarnaik said the government is making efforts to coordinate with all concerned organisations and address their concerns through dialogue. He urged the transport unions not to go ahead with the strike, warning that it could cause inconvenience to the public and disrupt transportation services across the state.

The minister clarified that the objective of the e-challan system is not to increase government revenue but to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules. According to him, the system has been introduced to improve road discipline and enhance safety for commuters.

Statewide Strike Announced By Maharashtra Transport Unions

Transport unions under the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC) have called for a statewide strike on March 5, raising concerns over the implementation of the automated e-challan system. The committee represents a large network of transport operators, including truck owners, bus associations, taxi unions, tempo drivers and auto-rickshaw groups. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s taxi and autorickshaw drivers’ union has clarified that its members will not participate in the strike.

Union leaders claim that the automated fine system often issues penalties without proper verification and that vehicle owners are held responsible even when the violations are committed by drivers.

Transporters have also expressed dissatisfaction over restrictions such as 'No Entry' rules for goods vehicles in city areas, which they say are implemented without adequate consultation with stakeholders, affecting logistics and cargo movement.

Another major issue raised by the unions is the lack of dedicated infrastructure for commercial vehicles. According to them, most cities lack sufficient parking facilities for trucks and goods carriers, creating operational challenges for drivers.

Toll charges on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) roads have also been cited as a major concern. Transport operators argue that despite paying central and state taxes, they are required to bear additional toll costs, increasing their overall expenses.

