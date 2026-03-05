Maharashtra Transport Union Strike: What Are Drivers Protesting For? Will It Affect Daily Life & Commute In Mumbai? Find Out Here

Maharashtra: Transporters Announce Indefinite Strike From Midnight Tomorrow After Talks With Government Fail |

Mumbai: Transport unions across Maharashtra have called for a statewide strike on March 5, raising concerns over the e-challan system, high transport taxes and toll charges. The protest, organised by the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC), could disrupt daily commuting and goods movement in major cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Taxis & Rickshaws In Mumbai Affected?

M-TAC represents a broad network of transport operators, including truck owners, bus associations, taxi unions, tempo drivers and auto-rickshaw groups. With thousands of commercial vehicles associated with these bodies, the strike is expected to impact transport services across the state. However, Shashank Rao, head of Mumbai's taxi and autorickshaw drivers' union, stated that his members will not participate in the protest.

At the heart of the protest is the e-challan traffic enforcement system, which union leaders claim has become a major burden for drivers and vehicle owners. Transporters argue that automated fines are frequently issued without adequate clarity or verification, often holding vehicle owners responsible rather than the drivers who commit the violations.

According to a News18 report, union leaders say the strike reflects wider dissatisfaction within the transport sector over what they describe as increasing regulatory pressure on commercial vehicles. According to them, restrictions such as 'No Entry' rules for goods vehicles in city areas are frequently implemented without proper consultation with stakeholders, disrupting cargo movement and affecting logistics operations.

No Parking Facility For Trucks & Goods Carriers

Another key concern raised by transporters is the lack of dedicated infrastructure for commercial vehicles. They point out that designated parking facilities for trucks and other goods carriers remain inadequate in most urban centres, creating operational challenges for drivers and fleet operators.

Toll charges also remain a major point of contention. Transport operators argue that apart from paying central and state taxes, they are required to bear additional toll costs on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) roads, further increasing operational expenses.

Union leaders have also highlighted the tax structure for employee transport vehicles in Maharashtra, claiming it is among the highest in the country. Reports indicate that air-conditioned employee transport vehicles are taxed at Rs 6,500 per seat annually, adding to the financial burden on operators. If widely observed, the strike could disrupt public commuting and the movement of goods across several cities, with Mumbai and Pune likely to experience the most visible impact.

