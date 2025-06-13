Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Proposes 60 Meters Widening Of Gaimukh-Ghodbunder Road For Dahisar Metro Corridor

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik reviews road widening plans for Gaimukh-Ghodbunder stretch in Thane |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to prepare a proposal to widen the existing road from Gaimukh to the fountain near Ghodbunder in Thane, in light of the upcoming elevated metro route from Dahisar. The proposal seeks to increase the current road width from 30 meters to 60 meters to ease traffic flow and reduce congestion in the region.

A meeting regarding this project was held at the state secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister Sarnaik. Present at the meeting were Anita Patil, Director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Chief Conservator of Forests; Additional Municipal Commissioner Sachin Bangar; Executive Engineer Nitin Mukne; Deputy Engineer Yatin Jadhav; Assistant Director of the Town Planning Department Purushottam Shinde; and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, Sarnaik highlighted that over the past 30 years, the population of Thane and Mira-Bhayandar municipal areas has grown significantly, and it is expected to continue increasing in the next three decades. With the ongoing development of the Vadhavan Port in Palghar district, the number of vehicles on roads is likely to rise sharply.

He emphasized that Ghodbunder Road, which connects National Highway No. 8 to Gujarat and links Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Mumbai, will become a vital route. Hence, the road under the elevated metro corridor from Dahisar should be widened to 60 meters. The elevated metro will pass through the center of the widened road.

Sarnaik instructed that the land acquisition process for the road expansion should be completed promptly. He also suggested that the road should be planned in line with the Nagpur model.

He further directed the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation to submit the proposal to the Forest Department within a week. Once received, the Forest Department will initiate the necessary approval process. The Municipal Corporation will handle expenses related to land acquisition through TDR (Transfer of Development Rights), while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will bear the financial costs.

Of the total land required for the proposed road widening, around 15-20% falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. Until approval is granted for this portion, Sarnaik instructed that work on privately owned land should begin through the tendering process.