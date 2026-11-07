Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Inaugurates 'Diwali Wonderland 2026' Carnival At Upvan Lake |

Thane: Adding festive cheer to Diwali celebrations in the city, the grand ‘Diwali Wonderland 2026’ carnival was inaugurated at Upvan Lake on Saturday by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar. Organised by the Yuva Sena under the initiative of its Working President Purvesh Sarnaik, the six-day extravaganza aims to offer residents a blend of entertainment, music, culture and family-friendly activities.

Political Leaders And Dignitaries Attend Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLC Ravindra Phatak, Dr Kashmira Sarnaik, Director of Pro Govinda League, corporators Rajendra Phatak, Sanjay Bhoir, Jayshree David and Sheetal Dhamale, Yuva Sena Secretary Kiran Sali, along with several party office-bearers, activists and citizens.

Presented by V.B. Group of Companies, the carnival will be held from November 6 to 11, 2026, at Upvan Lake. The venue has been transformed with elaborate decorations, attractive lighting and festive installations, creating a vibrant atmosphere for visitors.

Over 50 Artists To Perform At Diwali Wonderland 2026

One of the major highlights of the carnival is a grand entertainment programme featuring more than 50 artists. The event includes musical performances, dance shows, cultural programmes and various competitions. Special attractions for youngsters include traditional attire competitions, photography contests and reel-making competitions, with attractive prizes for winners. A lucky draw has also been organised, offering visitors an opportunity to win exciting prizes.

Another major attraction will be the ‘Diwali Pahat’ programme, scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 6.30 am at Upvan Lake. The early-morning event will offer residents an opportunity to enjoy a musical experience amid the serene surroundings of the lake.

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Pratap Sarnaik Highlights Assistance To Two Lakh Farmers

Speaking at the inauguration, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik extended Diwali greetings to residents and appreciated the initiative. Referring to efforts to support farmers across Maharashtra, he said assistance through Diwali ration kits had reached approximately two lakh farmers so far. He reiterated his commitment to standing by farmers and extending all possible assistance to needy farming families. Sarnaik also appealed to Thane residents to visit the carnival with their families and enjoy the celebrations.

The organisers said the concept of Diwali Wonderland was developed with the vision of bringing families, friends and the community together through art, culture, music and entertainment under one roof. The initiative also aims to provide a platform for local artists and strengthen Thane's cultural identity.

Yuva Sena Working President Purvesh Pratap Sarnaik appealed to citizens to participate in the celebrations with their families and friends and make the six-day Diwali Wonderland 2026 carnival a memorable community festival.

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