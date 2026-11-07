32-Year-Old Woman Rescued After Allegedly Jumping Into Talaopali Lake In Thane West |

Thane: A 32-year-old woman was rescued safely after allegedly jumping into Talaopali Lake near the boating centre and Precision Fisheries in Thane West on Friday night.

Distress Call Received At 9.22 PM

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, a distress call regarding the incident was received at around 9.22 pm on November 6. The woman was identified as Reshma Khandare, aged 32.

Following the alert, Disaster Management Officer Y.M. Tadvi, personnel from the Disaster Response Force, Disaster Management Cell staff and Na upada police personnel rushed to the spot along with a pickup vehicle.

Rescue Personnel Use Boat To Save Woman

Disaster Response Force personnel Kiran Ghode and Rajendra Nagare immediately initiated a rescue operation. Using a boat, they managed to bring the woman safely out of the lake.

After the rescue, she was handed over to the Naupada police for further assistance. Officials confirmed that the woman had not sustained any injuries during the incident.

The timely intervention of the Disaster Response Force personnel helped ensure that the woman was rescued safely.

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