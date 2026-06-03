Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Directs Swift Action On Motor Vehicles Department Employees’ Pending Demands

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik reviews employee demands and directs officials to expedite decisions on promotions, service rules and career progression benefits | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to find solutions to the legitimate demands of employees of the Motor Vehicles Department within the framework of law and expedite action on long-pending issues.

The directive came during a meeting held at Mantralaya to review various demands raised by the Motor Vehicles Department Employees’ Union.

Representatives of the union sought immediate implementation of the department's organisational structure, formulation of service recruitment rules for various cadres, faster promotion processes and extension of benefits under the Assured Career Progression Scheme.

Focus on service rules and promotions

Sarnaik instructed officials to pursue these matters at the government level and accelerate the decision-making process. He said service rules for key posts, including Class-II administrative officers, office superintendents, assistant motor vehicle inspectors and other Class-III cadres, would be prioritised to improve the department’s efficiency and functioning.

The minister also directed officials to facilitate benefits under the Assured Career Progression Scheme for eligible senior clerks and office superintendents.

Other issues discussed included permanent transfers of employees whose deputations have ended and implementation of transfer-related provisions for certain administrative staff.

Also Watch:

Government assures phased resolution

Assuring a positive approach towards the employees’ concerns, Sarnaik said the government would take necessary steps to address pending administrative matters in a phased manner.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/