'Maharashtra Government Positive On Transporters’ Demands Over E-Challan System': Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik meets transporters in Mumbai to discuss concerns over e-challans, speed limits and penalty regulations | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, May 19: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday assured transporters that the state government would take a positive approach towards their demands related to the e-challan system, speed limit regulations and penalty mechanisms.

A delegation from the Kolhapur District Transporters Coordination Committee met the minister at Mantralaya in the presence of Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar and submitted a memorandum highlighting several issues faced by transport operators.

🗓️ १९ मे २०२६ l 📍 मंत्रालय



ई-चलन संदर्भातील मागण्यांवर सकारात्मक भूमिका घेणार



वाहतूकदारांना न्याय देण्यासाठी आवश्यक ती कार्यवाही करू



कोल्हापूर जिल्हा वाहतूकदार समन्वय समितीच्या शिष्टमंडळाने आज मंत्रालयात पालकमंत्री प्रकाश आबिटकर यांच्या उपस्थितीत भेट घेऊन विविध मागण्यांचे… pic.twitter.com/ERn4QLbo9N — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) May 19, 2026

Transporters raise concerns over e-challan system

The delegation raised concerns over the functioning of the e-challan system, implementation of speed limit rules on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, operation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and the penalty recovery process.

The transporters demanded cancellation of old pending e-challans, reconsideration of speed limits on the expressway, reforms in the functioning of ANPR cameras and practical changes in vehicle distance regulations.

They also sought the removal of the compound interest-like penalty structure imposed on unpaid fines.

Government assures detailed review

Senior officials, including Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, former MLA Sujit Minchekar and representatives of the transporters’ committee, were present during the meeting.

Speaking after the interaction, Minister Sarnaik said the transport sector is a crucial component of Maharashtra’s economy and the government is committed to ensuring that transporters are treated fairly while enforcing traffic and transport regulations.

He said complaints regarding the e-challan system and speed limit enforcement would be examined in detail and reports would be sought from the concerned departments before taking appropriate decisions.

Balance between enforcement and relief

The minister added that the government is trying to strike a balance between road safety and providing relief to transport operators.

Sarnaik also assured that policy-level decisions would be considered to ensure that implementation of rules does not lead to unnecessary hardship for transporters while maintaining public safety standards.

Also Watch:

Members of the Kolhapur District Transporters Coordination Committee urged the government to take immediate action on the issues raised, stating that many transporters are facing financial and operational difficulties due to the current system.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/