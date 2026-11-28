Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Conducts Surprise Inspections At Three Thane Bus Stands, Slams Poor Sanitation |

Thane: Taking serious cognizance of complaints regarding poor maintenance, Maharashtra Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik conducted surprise inspections across three major bus stands in Thane—Thane Railway Station, Vandana, and Khopat—on Saturday.

The inspection was prompted by grievances raised by Corporator and Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee Chairperson Minal Sanke. Accompanied by Sanke and local corporators Pawan Kadam, Sudhir Kokate, and Sanjay Waghule, Sarnaik thoroughly examined drinking water facilities, washrooms, traffic control rooms, and rest areas designated for drivers and conductors, directing officials to implement immediate corrective measures.

Crackdown on Filth and Construction Debris

During his visit to the Thane Railway Station ST stand, the Minister expressed strong displeasure over the dilapidated and unhygienic state of the washrooms. Reprimanding the officials on the spot, Sarnaik remarked that the station's toilets had become a "hub of filth."

Issuing a stern warning that negligence in sanitation would not be tolerated, he instructed officials to extract quality work from the appointed contractors and take immediate action to restore cleanliness. Furthermore, he ordered the prompt removal of construction debris and leftover materials from demolished structures on the premises, emphasizing that work on the new bus stand must be completed without any delay.

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"Everything Gets Fixed When You Visit," Say Staff

Following the Thane Station review, Sarnaik visited the drivers' and conductors' rest house at the Khopat bus stand and interacted with the on-duty staff.

Sharing a candid reaction, one of the employees told the Minister, "Sir, everything gets fixed after you visit. Please conduct similar inspection tours across Maharashtra. It ensures we get good facilities and a pleasant environment to rest. When provided with better amenities, we feel motivated to work even harder."

Welcoming the feedback, Sarnaik stated that every MSRTC employee is a vital pillar of the corporation and deserves quality facilities in order to deliver better service to passengers. Expressing satisfaction with the upkeep at the Khopat depot, the Minister added that clean, well-maintained, and staff-friendly bus stands like Khopat should be replicated across every division in Maharashtra.

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