Maharashtra Transport Fraternity Demands Abolition Of Border Check Posts, Calls Them Outdated And Economy-Harming

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a strong appeal to the Maharashtra government, the road transport fraternity has demanded the immediate abolition of state border check posts, calling them outdated and harmful to the economy, fuel conservation efforts and supply chain efficiency.

Representation Submitted to CM Fadnavis

The demand was raised in a representation submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by senior transport leader Bal Malkit Singh. Copies of the letter were also sent to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Minister of State for Transport Madhuri Missal, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi and Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narwekar.

In the representation, Singh said the continued operation of border check posts has become unnecessary after the implementation of GST and digital monitoring systems. He claimed thousands of trucks are forced to wait in long queues every day, leading to large-scale diesel wastage, delays in cargo movement and higher logistics costs. According to industry estimates, an idling heavy vehicle consumes nearly 2–3 litres of diesel per hour.

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Removal to Boost 'One Nation-One Market' Vision

The transport bodies argued that removing check posts would improve ease of doing business, strengthen industrial competitiveness and support the Centre’s “One Nation-One Market” vision. The issue has gained fresh attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed for careful fuel usage amid the current geo-political situation.

“Every minute a truck stands idle at a border check post, the nation loses fuel, productivity, time and economic strength,” Singh said. He added that most formalities related to the closure of check posts in Maharashtra have already been completed and only a final announcement from the Chief Minister is awaited.

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