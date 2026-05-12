Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Inquiry Into Denial Of Wetland Status To Eight Thane Lakes Including Flamingo Habitats | File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a departmental inquiry into the denial of wetland status to eight lakes in Thane district, including Navi Mumbai’s ecologically significant NRI and T.S. Chanakya flamingo lakes, following objections raised by environmental activists.

NatConnect Complaint Triggers Official Response

The action comes after the NatConnect Foundation submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister opposing the Thane district wetland committee’s conclusion that the water bodies could not be classified as wetlands.

According to NatConnect director B N Kumar, the Chief Minister’s Office responded through an official email stating that the complaint had been forwarded for a departmental inquiry to the concerned authorities.

Lakes Part of Flamingo Sanctuary Ecosystem

The CM has marked the representation to Principal Secretary (Environment and Climate Change) Jayashree Bhoj and Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Milind Mhaiskar. The matter was later forwarded to Deputy Secretary Nikkita Pande for further action," said Kumar.

In its complaint, NatConnect termed the district wetland committee’s findings as - blatantly wrong, arguing that the NRI and T.S. Chanakya lakes are part of the satellite ecosystem of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, as documented by the state forest department.

Activists Reject CIDCO as Competent Authority

The environmental group also referred to studies conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India highlighting the ecological importance of Navi Mumbai wetlands, including DPS Flamingo Lake.

Activists alleged that the district committee relied heavily on CIDCO’s opinion despite clarification from the Union Environment Ministry that CIDCO is not the competent authority to identify wetlands. Environmentalists maintained that the responsibility lies with the State Wetlands Authority.

High Court Directed Protection of Water Bodies

The findings of the committee have also drawn criticism for allegedly contradicting observations made by the Bombay High Court in a public interest litigation filed by the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society.

Environmental activist Sandeep Sareen said the High Court had treated these water bodies as part of a sensitive ecological system requiring protection and restoration, and had directed authorities to prevent environmental degradation in the area.

Scientific Recommendations of NCSCM Ignored

Activists further pointed out that the committee report failed to mention that CIDCO has challenged the High Court order before the Supreme Court of India, where the matter is currently pending.

Kumar also questioned the limited use of recommendations made by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, alleging that while the committee cited wetland area data from the agency, it ignored its scientific recommendations.

Environmental activist Jyoti Nadkarni warned that denying wetland protection to the lakes could pose a serious threat to flamingo habitats and weaken the ecological resilience ofh the Mumbai Metropolitan Region amid rapid urbanisation.

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