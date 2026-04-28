Maharashtra Transport Drive From May 1: Auto And Taxi Drivers To Learn Basic Marathi; No Penalty For First 100 Days

The first 100 days till August 15 will focus on awareness and training, with no punitive action solely for not knowing Marathi, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Transport Department will begin a statewide inspection and awareness drive from May 1 to promote basic Marathi among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, while also tightening enforcement of Motor Vehicle (MV) rules. The first 100 days till August 15 will focus on awareness and training, with no punitive action solely for not knowing Marathi, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

RTO coaching classes with certificates for licence renewal

RTO offices across the state will host coaching classes, with dedicated spaces for drivers willing to learn Marathi. Training will be supported by Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, and learning material will be provided in print and digital formats. Drivers completing the course will receive a certificate, which will be required during licence renewal. “If one wants to do business in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential,” Sarnaik said, adding that unions have backed the move.

Alongside language training, enforcement teams will check violations under nearly 20 MV Act provisions, including overcharging, fare refusal and overloading. However, officials clarified that licences will not be cancelled only on the grounds of not knowing Marathi; action will be taken strictly under existing legal provisions. A committee led by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad will oversee the drive and submit a report on August 16.

Possible 2007 amendment error inserted Marathi clause in rules

The push also stems from a technical issue in the rules. Transport officials said a possible error during a 2007 amendment when triangular metal badges for drivers were proposed to be replaced with ID cards may have inadvertently inserted a clause on knowledge of Marathi in the MV Rules. The state is now examining changes to correct this and restore the original intent of the provision.

Data from a recent Mira-Bhayander inspection shows the scale of the issue: of 3,443 autos checked, 565 drivers could not speak Marathi, though many expressed willingness to learn. Authorities say the dual approach training plus enforcement aims to improve passenger communication while maintaining discipline on the roads.

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