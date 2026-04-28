Govandi's First Doctor: Saif Asif Jogle Overcomes Slum Challenges, Earns MBBS, Now Mentors NEET Aspirants For Free

Saif Asif Jogle Overcomes Slum Challenges, Earns MBBS, Now Mentors NEET Aspirants For Free |

Mumbai: Govandi, once associated with drugs, violence, and crime, is witnessing a powerful transformation through the inspiring journey of Dr. Saif Asif Jogle. A resident of the area, Saif has overcome severe financial and social challenges to earn his MBBS degree, becoming the first doctor from his locality.

Father runs small catering business

Coming from a humble background, Saif’s father runs a small catering business to support the family. Despite limited resources, Saif remained focused on his goal. In 2020, he scored an impressive 591 marks in the NEET examination, securing admission to a government medical college in Miraj. Recognizing his dedication, the state government also awarded him a scholarship for his medical education.

Saif attributes his success to relentless hard work and determination. He studied for nearly 17 hours a day, often battling the noisy and challenging environment of his neighborhood. “No matter how tough the situation is, strong determination always finds a way,” he said.

Aims for MD/MS

Now a qualified doctor, Saif is preparing for higher studies (MD/MS) with the aim of becoming a specialist. His ultimate dream is to provide free healthcare services to the underprivileged so that no one is denied treatment due to lack of money.

Saif’s achievement has also inspired his family. His younger sister, Shifa, is currently pursuing BDS at MGM Medical College and Hospital in Kalamboli, marking a new chapter of educational progress in the household.

Saif mentors NEET aspirants

Beyond his personal success, Saif has become a guiding force for the youth in his area. He actively mentors NEET aspirants, offering academic support and strategic guidance. During his free time, he conducts study sessions and motivates students to pursue careers in medicine.

His father also contributes by counseling students and parents, sharing their family’s journey to encourage others to prioritize education.

Saif’s story stands as a testament to resilience and hope, proving that even in the most challenging environments, determination and hard work can create extraordinary change.