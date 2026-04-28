Mumbai Doctors Save Kenyan Woman With Rare Hormone Tumour Causing Deadly BP Swings; Robotic Surgery Succeeds

Mumbai Doctors Save Kenyan Woman With Rare Hormone Tumour Causing Deadly BP Swings |

Mumbai: In a significant medical achievement, doctors in Mumbai successfully treated a 30-year-old woman from Kenya suffering from a rare hormone-secreting tumour that caused life-threatening fluctuations in blood pressure, underscoring the city’s expertise in handling complex global cases.

Robotic surgery at Gleneagles Hospital led by Dr Prashanth Rao

The patient travelled to Gleneagles Hospital, Parel where a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Prashanth Rao, Director of Surgical Gastroenterology and Minimal Access Surgery performed a complex robotic-assisted surgery to remove the tumour.

Karkeh Rophina had struggled for years with severe, uncontrolled hypertension (high blood pressure) that did not respond to medication, leaving her physically and emotionally drained. Doctors diagnosed her with paraganglioma, a rare tumour seen in about one in a million people, which can secrete hormones and cause dangerously high blood pressure.

Tumour located between kidney and aorta, says Dr Rao

Explaining the case, Dr Rao said the patient had “severely uncontrolled hypertension not responding to medications,” and investigations revealed a tumour “located between the kidney and aorta.” He noted that such tumours can “lead to dangerously elevated blood pressure” and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and organ damage.

Highlighting the complexity, he added it was a “rare and highly challenging case,” as the tumour was positioned deep in the abdomen between major blood vessels. The team opted for robotic-assisted surgery, which allowed removal with “a high level of precision and safety.” He added that coordinated efforts by specialists helped manage her fluctuating blood pressure and preserve the kidney, resulting in a smooth recovery.

Blood pressure normalised without medication after tumour removal

Following the surgery, the tumour was completely removed, and her blood pressure normalised without medication, marking a dramatic improvement in her quality of life. Doctors said timely intervention prevented potentially fatal complications.

Sharing her experience, Rophina said she had been “struggling with very high blood pressure for a long time” and felt worried about her condition. She added that travelling abroad “was not easy,” but the doctors gave her confidence. “After the surgery, I feel much better,” she said, expressing gratitude for a “second chance at life.”

Hospital leadership also highlighted the significance of the case. Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai said it reflects the hospital’s focus on “advanced, patient-centric care” and commitment to delivering world-class treatment to international patients.

Experts emphasised that such cases demonstrate how advanced technology, early diagnosis, and a coordinated medical approach can successfully treat even rare and high-risk conditions, reinforcing Mumbai’s position as a global healthcare destination.

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