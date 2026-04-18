Maharashtra Transport Dept To Launch 24x7 WhatsApp Chatbot, Expand AI Calls To Boost E-Challan Recovery

Transport department plans WhatsApp chatbot and AI calls to improve RTO services and challan recovery | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 18, 2026: In a major push to digitise citizen services and improve rule enforcement, the state Transport Department is set to launch a 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot for vehicle-related services, while also expanding an AI-based calling system to recover pending e-challans. The twin initiatives aim to reduce footfall at RTO offices and strengthen road safety compliance across the state.

Chatbot to offer key vehicle-related services

The proposed WhatsApp chatbot will allow citizens to access key services such as vehicle registration details, driving licence information, tax payments, renewals and challan status directly on their mobile phones. Users will also be able to track applications, get step-by-step guidance and lodge complaints without visiting RTO offices.

The project, estimated to cost ₹2.36 crore, will be funded through the Road Safety Fund. At present, around 60 RTOs across 39 districts handle heavy daily footfall, with citizens often required to visit offices even for basic queries. Officials say the chatbot will bridge this gap by bringing services to a familiar platform.

Tool to support road safety awareness and alerts

The system will also be used for road safety awareness, including messages on helmet and seatbelt use, electric vehicles, and real-time traffic advisories. In emergency situations such as accidents or floods, the chatbot is expected to provide alerts and guidance.

“Our aim is to make maximum vehicle-related services available to citizens in a digital and convenient manner. The WhatsApp chatbot is an important step in that direction,” said State Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

AI calling system to improve challan recovery

In a parallel move, the department is looking to scale up an AI-based calling system currently piloted in Thane RTO to improve e-challan recovery. Despite digital enforcement, only about 40% of fines are typically recovered, leaving a large number of violations unaddressed.

The AI system makes automated calls to violators, nudging them to pay dues and follow traffic rules. Early response to the pilot has been encouraging, prompting plans for a statewide rollout pending approval and funding.

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Focus on compliance and traffic management

Officials believe the combined use of digital outreach and enforcement tools will help improve compliance and support better traffic management.

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