Maharashtra Transport Department Launches Awareness Tableau For Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Procession

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

In a unique initiative aimed at spreading awareness about various schemes under the Maharashtra Transport Department, a specially designed tableau (or “chitrarath”) will accompany the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi procession this year. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the initiative, stating that the tableau will travel along the entire Palkhi route to inform and educate the public.

Minister Sarnaik will personally visit the Palkhi route tomorrow, June 11, to oversee the planning and provide guidance for the campaign. The tableau will feature LED screens, posters, and banners to showcase information about the department’s schemes, particularly those related to road safety, responsible driving, and transport-related services.

The Palkhi of Saint Tukaram Maharaj is scheduled to depart from Dehu on June 18 and reach Pandharpur by July 5. Thousands of devotees gather along the route each year to witness the sacred procession. This year, they will also have the opportunity to learn about key transport initiatives through this awareness drive.

“This innovative campaign will help promote road safety education and encourage responsible vehicle use among the masses,” said Minister Sarnaik.

The tableau initiative marks the beginning of a new tradition, with the Transport Department aiming to reach people directly through culturally significant events like the Palkhi procession.