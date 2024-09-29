 Maharashtra Transport Department Calls For Upgrade As Cameras On Atal Setu Fail To Capture Traffic Violations
While both the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai traffic police assert their role is limited to issuing challans, the Mumbai RTO claims it is a matter for the traffic police to handle. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is awaiting directives from the transport department.

article-image
Atal Setu | File Pic

Mumbai: The cameras on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu, are reportedly failing to detect traffic violations. After multiple speed tests, the Maharashtra transport department has called for a system upgrade. However, confusion persists over responsibility for implementing the changes.

Claim Made By Mumbai RTO

While both the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai traffic police assert their role is limited to issuing challans, the Mumbai RTO claims it is a matter for the traffic police to handle. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is awaiting directives from the transport department.

The transport department has suggested that MMRDA upgrade the existing system to an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), similar to the one used on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

ITMS, an AI-powered system, monitors and tracks violations in real time. However, since Atal Setu opened in January, the current cameras have failed to capture any violations, resulting in zero challans issued so far. The cameras help prevent unauthorised vehicle entry, stopping, or attempted suicides, but fail to capture speeding, reckless driving, or seatbelt non-compliance.

