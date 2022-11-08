Maharashtra: Transfers of 9 police officers stayed barely after 24 hours | File Photo

The controversy that raged during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the transfers of police officers has been repeated on Tuesday in the Shinde-Fadnavis government. A day after the state government issued a government resolution on transfers of 104 IPS and state police officers of the rank of deputy commissioner of police/superintendent of police, the transfers of nine officers from Thane, Palghar, Pune and Nashik stayed barely after 24 hours.

The nine officers whose transfers were stayed included Mr Prashant Mohite (DCP zone 4, Thane city to Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau, Thane), Mr Sunil Lokhande (DCP, economic offence wing, Thane city to Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur city), Mr Yogesh Chavan (DCP Zone 2, Thane city to DCP, Navi Mumbai), Mr Prakash Gaikwad (Additional Police Superintendent, Palghar to DCP, Solapur city), Ms Namrata Patil (DCP, Pune city to Police Superintendent, Economic Offence Wing, Maharashtra state, Mumbai), Mr Sandip Doiphode (Police Superintendent, Force One, Maharashtra State, Mumbai to DCP, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar), Mr Deepak Devraj (Police Superintendent, Maharashtra State Security Board, Mumbai to Commandant, State Reserve Police Force, Group 2, Pune),Mr Tirupati Kakde (Additional Police Superintendent, Kolhapur to Police Superintendent, Force One, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and Ms Sharmistha Ghare (Walawalkar) (DCP, State Intelligence Department, Nashik to Police Superintendent, Anti Corruption Bureau, Nashik)

The transfer orders issued by the home department that was stayed by the additional director general of police (administration) have sparked a debate about differences among the higher-ups in the Shinde Fadnavis government.

Home department on Monday transferred 104 police officers in the cadre of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Commissioner. Orders for these transfers were issued on Monday evening but some officers reportedly approached the higher-ups against their postings.

