Maharashtra Transfers 13 Senior IPS Officers In Major Reshuffle; Key Postings Changed Across State

The Maharashtra government announces a major IPS reshuffle affecting police leadership positions in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other regions | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 27: The Maharashtra Home Department on Tuesday issued transfer orders for 13 senior IPS officers in a significant administrative reshuffle affecting key police and security postings across the state.

Among the major changes, Amarsingh Jadhav, who was serving as Superintendent of Police of Dial 112 in Navi Mumbai, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner in Thane City. Amol Zende, earlier posted as Deputy Commissioner in Vasai-Virar, has been appointed Superintendent of Police at PMRDA in Pune.

Key postings announced

Rupali Ambure has been posted as SP of Navi Mumbai Dial 112, while Sandip Palve has been transferred as Superintendent of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Senior IPS officer Vinita Sahu has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police, Nagpur.

The reshuffle also includes postings in the State Reserve Police Force, ATS Mumbai, highway security and police training divisions.

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Focus on strengthening administration

Officials said the transfers are aimed at strengthening policing, administration and coordination in strategically important units across Maharashtra.

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