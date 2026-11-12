 Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway During Take-Off At Solapur Airport; Woman Pilot Escapes Unhurt | VIDEO
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HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway During Take-Off At Solapur Airport; Woman Pilot Escapes Unhurt | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway During Take-Off At Solapur Airport; Woman Pilot Escapes Unhurt | VIDEO

The aircraft, operated by a woman trainee pilot, reportedly veered off the paved runway. The pilot escaped without injuries. Fire services and police personnel reached the airport following the incident. The cause of the mishap and the extent of the aircraft damage remain unknown.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway During Take-Off At Solapur Airport; Woman Pilot Escapes Unhurt | VIDEO
Maharashtra: Trainer Aircraft Skids Off Runway During Take-Off At Solapur Airport; Woman Pilot Escapes Unhurt | VIDEO | X

A woman trainee pilot escaped unhurt after a training aircraft was involved in a runway mishap at Solapur Airport in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Initial reports suggested that the aircraft skidded off the runway during an attempted take-off. The incident reportedly prompting an emergency response at the airport.

According to reports, the aircraft was being operated by a woman trainee pilot when the incident occurred.

Fire Brigade, Police Rush To Solapur Airport

Following the incident, fire brigade personnel, an ambulance and police teams reached Solapur Airport to provide assistance.

Visuals from the airport showed the aircraft in a nose-down position, with its forward section tilted towards the ground. Emergency personnel were seen attending to the situation.

Cause Of Aircraft Mishap Yet To Be Established

The exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear. There was no immediate confirmation regarding the extent of damage sustained by the aircraft.

Further details regarding the cause of the incident are awaited.

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