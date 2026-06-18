Maharashtra Tragedy: Woman Killed In Nashik-Mumbai Highway Crash; Dy CM Eknath Shinde Rushes To Spot, Aids Injured Rider | VIDEO

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stopped at the Nashik-Mumbai Highway accident site and directed immediate medical assistance for the injured motorcyclist | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 18: A woman was killed on the spot while a motorcyclist sustained injuries in a horrific road accident involving a motorcycle and a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway near the R.C. Patel Bridge on Thursday morning.

According to police, the motorcycle was travelling from Bhiwandi towards Thane when it allegedly collided with a truck on the Thane-bound carriageway.

The impact threw the pillion rider onto the road, where she was run over by the truck's wheels, resulting in her instant death. The rider of the motorcycle suffered injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Deputy CM stops at accident site

In a significant development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was travelling from Saya Grand Resort in Bhiwandi towards Thane, happened to pass the accident site shortly after the crash. On noticing the incident, Shinde immediately stopped his convoy and personally inspected the spot.

He instructed officials to arrange an ambulance without delay and ensure that the injured victim received immediate medical attention. His swift intervention facilitated the prompt shifting of the injured motorcyclist to the Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi for further treatment.

Police begin investigation

Following information about the accident, local police rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. Traffic movement on the busy highway was briefly affected as authorities cleared the accident site and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The identity of the deceased woman had not been officially disclosed at the time of filing this report. Police have registered the case and are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including the circumstances leading to the collision between the truck and the motorcycle.

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The tragic incident once again highlights the growing concern over road safety on the heavily trafficked Nashik-Mumbai Highway, where fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles continue to claim lives.

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