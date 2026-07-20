Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Killed After Truck Rams Car, Vehicles Catch Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In Wardha | VIDEO

Six people died after a truck crashed into a car and both vehicles caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Wardha | ANI

Wardha, July 20, 2026: Six people were killed after a truck crashed into a car on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha district in the early hours of Monday. The impact triggered a fire that engulfed both vehicles, leading to a major rescue operation and severe traffic disruption on the busy highway.

The accident took place at around 3 am near Virul village. According to police, a container truck carrying ethanol had overturned near the IC-80 interchange on the expressway. While one lane remained open to traffic, a car that was stationary on the road was hit from behind by another truck. Both vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision.

#WATCH | Wardha, Maharashtra: Five people were killed, and one person sustained serious injuries in a horrific road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway near the Virul Interchange under the jurisdiction of Pulgaon Police Station, according to Wardha Police.



(Source: Police) pic.twitter.com/INXZweJHZs — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Chain Of Events Turns Fatal

Four people travelling in the car and two occupants of the truck, including the driver, were killed in the accident, a senior police official said.

Teams from the Highway Safety Patrol, Wardha Police, the fire brigade and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations and restore traffic.

Since the overturned container was carrying highly flammable ethanol, officials first had to empty the tanker before it could be removed safely. The operation was carried out with caution to avoid any further danger to the public.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Nagpur carriageway was diverted to the opposite lane, resulting in heavy congestion along the affected stretch. Police also advised motorists travelling from Nagpur towards Mumbai to avoid the Samruddhi Expressway up to Wardha for the next few hours. Instead, they were asked to take the Nagpur-Amravati highway and rejoin the expressway through the Amravati Gate interchange.

Safety Concerns Resurface

The latest accident has once again brought the spotlight on safety along the Samruddhi Expressway, which has witnessed a rise in road accidents this year. According to highway police data, the expressway recorded 185 accidents in 2025, marking a 35% increase from 137 accidents reported in 2024.

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The 701-km, six-lane access-controlled expressway connects Nagpur, the largest city in Vidarbha, with Mumbai. It has been opened to traffic in phases since December 2022.

Officials have earlier said that an Intelligent Traffic Management System is being implemented on the highway to improve monitoring and strengthen road safety. Meanwhile, efforts were underway to safely clear the accident site and restore normal traffic movement.

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