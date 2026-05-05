Maharashtra Tragedy: 4 Killed, Including ST Bus Driver, In Head-On Collision On Kalyan–Murbad Road; 4 Injured | VIDEO

Fatal crash between ST bus and SUV near Murbad claims four lives, leaves others critically injured | File Photo

Murbad, May 5: In a tragic road accident on Tuesday, four people, including a State Transport (ST) bus driver, lost their lives and four others were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the busy Kalyan–Murbad Road in Thane district.

The accident occurred near Vaisakhre village in Murbad taluka, under the jurisdiction of Tokawade Police Station. According to preliminary information, a Maharashtra State Transport bus travelling from Kalyan towards Ahilyanagar collided head-on with a Scorpio SUV coming from the opposite direction.

Collision and casualties

Officials said the accident likely took place when the bus driver misjudged a sharp turn, leading to a direct and forceful crash. The impact was severe, leaving both vehicles badly damaged and causing the death of four persons on the spot, including the bus driver.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Bhanudas Mote (35, bus driver), Avinash Ramchandra Kakde (52), Meena Kalpana Madke (51), and Nita Ashok Dure (52). All the victims were residents of Ahilyanagar.

Injuries and rescue efforts

Four injured persons, including two minor children, sustained serious injuries in the crash. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be critical, according to hospital sources.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from Tokawade Police Station, along with traffic department officials and local residents, rushed to the spot.

A rescue operation was carried out to pull out victims trapped inside the mangled vehicles and shift the injured to medical facilities without delay.

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Investigation underway

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

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