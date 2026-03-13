Maharashtra Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Bike Falls Into Unmarked Pit On Alibag–Murud Road; Contractor Booked

A motorcyclist died after his bike fell into an unmarked pit dug for road work near Serve village on the Alibag–Murud Road in Raigad district | FPJ - Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 13: A 31-year-old motorcyclist died after his bike fell into a deep pit dug for drainage work on the Murud–Alibag Road near Serve village in Raigad district, with police registering a case against the contractor for alleged negligence.

Victim sustains fatal head injuries

The deceased, Suraj Suhas Sarange (31), a resident of Serve village in Murud taluka, sustained severe head injuries in the accident and died during treatment at the Civil Hospital in Alibag. His friend Sachin Chandrakant Surve, who was riding pillion, also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Accident near excavation site

According to Murud police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on March 6 when Sarange and Surve were travelling on a motorcycle (MH-06-CH-1845) from Kashid to Servegaon via the Alibag–Murud road. When they reached near Sahyadri Tourist Home guest house within the limits of Serve village, their motorcycle fell into a deep pit dug for a culvert by contractors of Tarmat Limited and Varaha Infra Limited as part of ongoing road work.

Contractors accused of lacking safety measures

Police said the contractors had allegedly failed to install adequate warning signs, barricades, banners or safety tapes near the excavation site. Due to the lack of proper cautionary markings, the riders could not notice the pit in time, leading to the accident.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that proper warning signs and barricades were not placed near the excavation site. A case has been registered against the contractor concerned and further investigation is underway,” a police officer from Murud police station said.

Case registered under BNS

Murud police have registered a case against the contractor under Sections 106(1) and 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The investigation is being conducted by Assistant Sub-Inspector Janardan Gadmale of Murud Police Station under the supervision of senior officers including Superintendent of Police Achal Dalal, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijit Shivthare and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Maya More of the Alibag division.

Also Watch:

Police advisory for motorists

Police have appealed to motorists to drive cautiously as road-widening work is currently underway on the Alibag–Murud road, and to remain alert to road conditions while travelling.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/