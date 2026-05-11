Maharashtra Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Dombivli Youth Dies During Irshalwadi Trek In Khalapur; Heatstroke Or Cardiac Arrest Suspected

Rescue teams and villagers rush a Dombivli youth down Irshalwadi hill after he collapsed during a trek in Khalapur taluka | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 11: A 20-year-old youth from Dombivli died after collapsing during a trek at Irshalwadi in Khalapur taluka on Monday, with doctors suspecting heatstroke or a possible cardiac arrest as the preliminary cause. He was rushed to a rural hospital after he fell unconscious, but was declared dead during treatment.

Student collapses during trek with friends

The deceased, identified as Ritesh Konka (20), a resident of Kopar in Dombivli West and a student of S.I.A. College, was part of a group of six friends who had visited the popular trekking destination.

According to police, the group — Sahil Surve, Yuvraj Chavan, Mitesh Gupta, Devesh Gupta, Krish Shetty and Ritesh Konka, all aged around 20 — had set out on the trek when Konka suddenly began feeling unwell midway. His friends tried to assist him, but he soon lost consciousness.

Two of his friends rushed to the base of the village to alert local residents, who immediately reached the spot and began rescue efforts. The Khalapur police were also informed about the incident.

Villagers carry youth down hill for treatment

Villagers carried Konka down the hill using a traditional cloth stretcher, while an ambulance and necessary medical arrangements were kept ready at the base. He was then shifted to Chowk Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead shortly after admission.

“A preliminary assessment suggests the possibility of heatstroke or a cardiac arrest. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report,” a medical officer said.

Police said further procedures are underway under the guidance of Senior Inspector Sachin Pawar of Khalapur Police Station and PSI Vishal Pawar of Chowk outpost.

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Experts urge caution during summer treks

Commenting on the incident, Help Foundation founder Guru Sathelkar urged trekkers to exercise caution during summer.

“Trekking in extreme heat can be dangerous if proper precautions are not taken. Trekkers should stay well-hydrated, avoid peak afternoon hours, and be aware of early signs of exhaustion. Safety must always come first,” he said.

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