Maharashtra Tragedy: 1 Killed, 2 Injured As Autorickshaw And Goods Carrier Collide In Beed

Fatal collision between an autorickshaw and a three-wheeler goods carrier in Maharashtra's Beed district that claimed one life and left two others injured | AI Generated Representational Image

Beed, Jun 28: A man died and two others sustained serious injuries after an autorickshaw and a three-wheeler goods carrier collided in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Dharur-Adas road in Dharur tehsil, they said.

Police said the two vehicles collided with great force, killing Bandoba Ekhe (30), who was travelling in the goods carrier, at the scene.

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The driver of the autorickshaw and a passenger sustained injuries. Both are being treated at a hospital in Ambajogai, they said.

An investigation into the accident is underway, they added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)