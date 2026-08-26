Maharashtra Traffic Update: Igatpuri Tunnel On Samruddhi Expressway To Remain Closed For One Hour On August 27 For Fire Safety Mock Drill

Igatpuri Tunnel on Samruddhi Expressway to remain closed for one hour on Thursday | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: A mock drill of the fire prevention and safety system will be conducted in the Igatpuri Tunnel on the Nagpur-Mumbai corridor of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg on Thursday, August 27, between 12 noon and 1 pm. The tunnel will remain closed for one hour during this period.

Motorists travelling from Nashik/Igatpuri as well as from Nagpur towards Mumbai will be travelling from Igatpuri via the old Mumbai-Agra Highway through the ghat route.

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Motorists should note that during this period, the Igatpuri Tunnel towards the Nagpur direction will remain open for traffic.

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