 Maharashtra Traffic Update: Igatpuri Tunnel On Samruddhi Expressway To Remain Closed For One Hour On August 27 For Fire Safety Mock Drill
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Traffic Update: Igatpuri Tunnel On Samruddhi Expressway To Remain Closed For One Hour On August 27 For Fire Safety Mock Drill

Maharashtra Traffic Update: Igatpuri Tunnel On Samruddhi Expressway To Remain Closed For One Hour On August 27 For Fire Safety Mock Drill

The Igatpuri Tunnel on the Samruddhi Expressway will remain closed for one hour from 12 pm to 1 pm on August 27 for a fire safety mock drill. Traffic towards Mumbai from Nashik, Igatpuri and Nagpur will be diverted via the old Mumbai-Agra Highway and ghat route, while the tunnel towards Nagpur will remain open.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
Maharashtra Traffic Update: Igatpuri Tunnel On Samruddhi Expressway To Remain Closed For One Hour On August 27 For Fire Safety Mock Drill
Igatpuri Tunnel on Samruddhi Expressway to remain closed for one hour on Thursday | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: A mock drill of the fire prevention and safety system will be conducted in the Igatpuri Tunnel on the Nagpur-Mumbai corridor of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg on Thursday, August 27, between 12 noon and 1 pm. The tunnel will remain closed for one hour during this period.

Motorists travelling from Nashik/Igatpuri as well as from Nagpur towards Mumbai will be travelling from Igatpuri via the old Mumbai-Agra Highway through the ghat route.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 2 Killed As Ertiga Slams Into Stranded Truck, Woman Seriously Injured
Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 2 Killed As Ertiga Slams Into Stranded Truck, Woman Seriously Injured

Motorists should note that during this period, the Igatpuri Tunnel towards the Nagpur direction will remain open for traffic.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source