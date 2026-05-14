Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai Directs Expediting Of Tourism Projects In Raigad, Proposes Star-Gazing Project |

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday directed the Tourism Department to expedite tourism-related projects in Raigad district and ensure availability of funds for ongoing works aimed at boosting tourism in the region.

Attendees include Minister Aditi Tatkare, MoS Indranil Naik & MP Sunil Tatkare

Desai was speaking at a review meeting held at Meghdoot Government Guest House regarding tourism projects in the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. The meeting was attended by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Naik, MP Sunil Tatkare and senior tourism department officials.

Desai said Raigad is an important tourism district and stressed that pending regional tourism projects should be reviewed and proposals seeking required funds be sent to the Finance Department. He assured that priority projects would receive positive consideration from the available funds.

Pending projects to be reviewed; fund proposals sent to Finance Department

The minister also said that the proposal for a star-gazing tourism project would be sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for approval. He further directed officials to organise registration camps for Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s bed-and-breakfast scheme and expedite proposals under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Minister Aditi Tatkare said projects related to turtle conservation and the Peshwa memorial require financial assistance and urged the Tourism Department to release funds for projects that have already received administrative approval.

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