'Maharashtra Govt Names Indigenous Cow Research Centre In Pune After Late Deputy CM Ajitdada Pawar,' Says Minister Dattatray Bharane

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved naming the Indigenous Cow Research and Training Centre in Pune after late Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane announced on Wednesday.

Facility works to preserve rare native breeds & enhance milk productivity

Bharane said the centre was established based on Ajitdada Pawar’s vision to promote innovative research and conservation of indigenous cattle breeds. The facility works towards preserving rare and valuable native cow species, enhancing milk productivity and guiding farmers on sustainable agriculture practices.

The state government has approved renaming the centre under the College of Agriculture, Pune, affiliated to Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, as the “Ajitdada Pawar Indigenous Cow Research and Training Centre”.

Decision taken under guidance of CM Fadnavis, Shinde & Sunetra Pawar

The minister said the decision was taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

According to the Agriculture Department’s government resolution, the centre was originally established to undertake scientific conservation, improvement and research of indigenous cow breeds. Bharane said naming the centre after Ajitdada Pawar would provide a stronger identity and further boost research, training and conservation efforts in the sector.

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