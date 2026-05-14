Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai Directs Development Of Bhakta Niwas On 5-Acre Plot In Pandharpur |

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday directed the Tourism Department to develop a Bhakta Niwas facility on a five-acre plot in Pandharpur through coordination between the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department, Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple Trust and the Tourism Department.

Meeting held at Meghdoot Government Guest House regarding tourism land

Desai was speaking at a meeting held at Meghdoot Government Guest House regarding the development of tourism department land in Pandharpur.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Naik, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism Sanjay Khandare, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Nilesh Gatne, Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple Committee co-chairman Gahininath Maharaj Ausenkare and Executive Officer Rajendra Shelke, along with other officials.

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Temple committee co-chairman Gahininath Maharaj Ausenkare & EO Rajendra Shelke present

Desai said the proposed project would be developed in coordination with all concerned departments and stakeholders. He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive development plan incorporating suggestions from all sides.

The minister also announced that a project consultant would be appointed for the initiative and efforts would be made to create a world-class facility for devotees visiting Pandharpur.

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