Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 12: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai Cancels Family Vacation To Europe After PM Modi's Appeal; Sets Example For Other Politicians & Bureaucrats

Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai set a precedent for fellow public officials by cancelling his family vacation to Europe. The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to avoid unnecessary international travel amid the economic impact of the West Asia war.

Desai cancels Europe tour after PM’s appeal

Desai, who is the Minister for Tourism, Mining, and Ex-servicemen Welfare in Maharashtra, announced on Tuesday that he had cancelled his trip to multiple European countries, which was planned nearly three months ago. The leisure tour included renowned tourist destinations like London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

The vacation was intended as a private family retreat. However, Desai opted to scrap the plans entirely once the PM’s appeal came through. Desai emphasised that the decision was to prioritise national interest while aiming to convey the message of conserving foreign exchange to the public.

Decision praised in political circles

The decision is being widely lauded in political circles as a commendable response to the PM’s call for national solidarity. In a season when many high-profile figures, including politicians and bureaucrats, head to cooler European climates, Desai’s response is being viewed as a defining moment of administrative discipline.

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The decision follows a recent appeal by PM Modi, who urged citizens and public representatives to avoid non-essential international travel and unnecessary expenditure to help conserve the nation’s foreign exchange reserves amid a sensitive global economic and geopolitical climate.

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