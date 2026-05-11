Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar Cancels Cannes Visit Amid PM Modi’s Call For Economic Restraint

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday announced the cancellation of his proposed visit to the Cannes Film Festival, stating that the decision was taken in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to prioritise national interest during challenging global conditions.

Sharing the announcement on social media platform X, Shelar said the government must exercise restraint in expenditure and adopt more responsible use of resources in view of the uncertain international situation and its possible impact on India’s economy.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के आवाहन पर कठिन समय में देशहित को सर्वोच्च मानते हुए हमने कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल का अपना दौरा रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया है। हालांकि, फेस्टिवल में सहभागी मराठी फिल्म तथा उससे संबंधित आवश्यक समन्वय और सहयोग हेतु संबंधित यंत्रणाएं नियोजित रूप से… pic.twitter.com/pAeGJC36ac — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) May 11, 2026

The minister clarified that while the official delegation would not travel to Cannes, arrangements for Marathi cinema’s participation at the international film festival would continue through appropriate administrative channels.

Marathi Film Participation To Continue

Shelar stated that the necessary coordination and support for Marathi films participating at Cannes would remain in place despite the cancellation of the visit. He said the government would ensure that the representation of Marathi cinema at the global platform is not affected.

The minister also announced a broader push towards reducing departmental expenditure. According to him, most official meetings in the coming days would be conducted virtually to minimise travel and operational costs.

Call For Responsible Spending

Speaking about the decision, Shelar referred to global conflicts and disruptions in international supply chains, saying their economic impact could directly affect citizens and the country’s financial system.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi had urged citizens and government departments to reduce the use of petrol, diesel, oil, foreign travel and excessive vehicle usage. Shelar added that departments would also be encouraged to increase the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Appealing to the public, the minister said every citizen should adopt a sense of responsibility in spending and conserving resources.

“The whole country is our family,” Shelar said, adding that collective efforts and careful use of resources would strengthen the nation during difficult times.