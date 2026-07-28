Maharashtra Tourism Department Urged To Boost Digital Branding For Global Reach | File Photo

Maharastra's Tourism Department has been urged to strengthen digital branding and adopt innovative marketing strategies to enhance the state's global visibility.

Chairing a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday called for a sharper and more contemporary approach to promoting Maharashtra's tourist destinations.

2025-26 Initiatives And 2026-27 Plan Reviewed

Desai assessed the Tourism Department's marketing and branding initiatives undertaken during the 2025-26 financial year and reviewed the action plan for 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Sanjay Khandare, MTDC Managing Director Neelesh Gatne, Tourism Director Mangesh Joshi, senior officials from the Tourism Department, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), and other allied agencies.

During the review, discussions focused on expanding the department's promotional outreach through digital platforms, introducing innovative marketing concepts, and improving the overall branding of Maharashtra's tourism sector.

Maharashtra Needs Stronger Global Presence

Desai stressed that Maharashtra must project itself more effectively on the international tourism stage through sustained and well-coordinated campaigns. He directed officials to make greater use of technology and digital platforms to showcase the state's diverse tourism offerings.

The minister also emphasised that Maharashtra's tourism identity extends beyond its historical monuments and scenic destinations. He said the state's cuisine, folk traditions, art, culture and heritage should receive equal prominence in promotional campaigns aimed at both domestic and international travellers.

Calling for closer coordination among the Tourism Department, MTDC and other associated agencies, Desai said an integrated approach was essential to building a stronger global brand for Maharashtra tourism. He noted that sustained collaboration, backed by innovative and technology-driven campaigns, would be crucial in enhancing the state's visibility and attracting more visitors from India and abroad.

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