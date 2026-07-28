BHMS-CCMP Doctor Registration Delayed As Maharashtra Govt Calls High-Level Meeting |

Mumbai: In a fresh twist to the long-pending registration of BHMS doctors holding the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), the Maharashtra government has convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday, July 28, delaying the registration process that was scheduled to begin on July 27. The meeting, to be chaired by Hasan Mushrif, Minister for Medical Education at 4.30 pm at Mantralaya, will deliberate on the contentious proposal amid opposition from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and protests by BHMS practitioners.

Departments Asked To Submit Comments

According to a notice issued by the Medical Education and Drugs Department, all concerned departments have been asked to submit their comments before the meeting. Officials have also been directed to ensure the presence of all stakeholders and submit the meeting minutes for the minister's approval within five days.

MMC Registration Process Put On Hold

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) was expected to start registering eligible BHMS practitioners with CCMP qualifications on Monday, July 27. However, the process did not commence, prompting scores of applicants to gather outside the MMC office at Chinchpokli. The doctors alleged they were kept waiting as the Registrar was unavailable. They later staged a protest before being informed that the state government had called a meeting to take a decision on the issue.

"Thousands of doctors have been waiting for justice since 2014, and many submitted their registration applications nearly a year ago. Yet, not a single registration was issued," said Dr Shailesh Govind Patil, a BHMS-CCMP qualified doctor.

Another practitioner, Dr Ajaz Ahmad Khan, questioned the delay despite the government's announcement. "If the government has already decided, why are eligible doctors still waiting? The implementation of a lawful decision should not be delayed. It appears the government is under pressure from a private body," he alleged.

The IMA has strongly opposed the proposed registration and urged the government to wait until the Bombay High Court hears the matter on August 13 and 14. "Any registration before the court's decision could affect the judicial process," said Dr Santosh Kadam, President of IMA Maharashtra. The association has also warned of a statewide shutdown of medical services if the registration process proceeds before the legal dispute is resolved.

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